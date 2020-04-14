Virtual Podcast Hangouts by Podyssey

Discussion
Daniel Mathews
Maker
Hey PH community, It's been a couple years since Podyssey launched on Product Hunt, but now we're back! We're launching something today called Virtual Podcast Hangouts. The idea behind it is to meet others with similar podcast interests and have live discussions on topics that interest you. Here are some upcoming tech hangouts that might interest you: 1) Women in Tech: "Examining Tech Bro Culture" - Thurs, Apr 16 & Mon, Apr 20, 5pm to 6pm PDT 2) "Making Remote Work" - Wed, Apr 22, 12pm to 1pm PST 3) "Quibi - The Billion Dollar Bet" - Tues, Apr 28, 5pm to 6pm PST 4) "React Native - Is it worth it?" - Thu, Apr 30, 5pm to 6pm PST 5) "Should Big Tech be broken up?" - Tue, May 5, 5pm to 6pm PST For more podcast hangouts on other topics like comedy, storytelling, true crime, and more, visit our calendar of events and subscribe to our newsletter to keep updated: https://podyssey.fm/podcast-hang... If you'd like to organize your own podcast hangout, we've also created a how-to guide with tips on how to host your own, and assembled a podcast library with great podcasts and playlists you can choose from for your hangouts. If you have any suggestions for hangout topics, comment below to let me know. Hope to see you all at one of the hangouts! Danny
