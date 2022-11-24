Products
Vimkey
Vimkey
Use the keyboard control browser
Visit
Upvote 80
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Use the keyboard to control the browser, navigation, scroll, open a new page, trigger click button, etc. reduce your reliance on the mouse & trackpad.
Launched in
Safari Extensions
,
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
+2 by
Vimkey
About this launch
Vimkey
Use the keyboard control browser
0
reviews
92
followers
Vimkey by
Vimkey
was hunted by
Haojen
in
Safari Extensions
,
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
. Made by
Haojen
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Vimkey
is not rated yet. This is Vimkey's first launch.
Upvotes
80
Comments
26
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#63
Report