discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Markiyan Matsekh
MakerExplorer
Hey everyone and thanks @benln for hunting us! I’m Lead PM for Vimeo Record, and along with @elaine_wang1 , @tfeener , and @spokoinoi_nochi I’m super excited to share our new product with the Product Hunt community! We’re launching a screen and webcam recorder that allows you to easily record and instantly share video messages from your browser via Chrome extension. Nobody wants to write a long email or jump on another Zoom call to describe something you could show your colleague in 10 seconds. And the pandemic is preventing us from having these quick interactions. Vimeo Record is built to help teams do their best work in the new world while maintaining creativity and collaboration. It’s great for demos, bug reports, support docs, design reviews, team updates. To me, Vimeo Record is like a new superpower, as it gives me a few more hours a day to communicate with my remote teams in other time zones We’ve seen many Vimeo users upload screen recordings to their Vimeo accounts, and team collaboration has grown exponentially since the pandemic, so we combined the convenience of a simple screen recorder with the power of Vimeo’s end-to-end platform. Here are some feature highlights: - Record screen & webcam and instantly upload your recordings to Vimeo to share with others - Record as many videos as you want with unlimited recordings (up to two hours per recording) - Store all your videos in one place - upload other videos along with screen recordings - Get notified when someone watches your video - Watch and manage recordings with a new clean UX - Use all of Vimeo’s features with your recordings: analytics, embed customization, advanced privacy, SSO, team library, chapters, review, CTAs, organize videos into Showcases, and much more We’re using Vimeo Record ourselves and loving it, and we are very much looking forward to your feedback and questions!
Share
Pieter van MillFront-end developer
Is it also possible to use the plugin and download the footage to your computer?
Share
Markiyan Matsekh
MakerExplorer
@pietervanmill yes! a) you can record offline and download locally b) when you're online, file is automatically uploaded to Vimeo, and you can download it like any other video on Vimeo Here's more about this https://vimeo.zendesk.com/hc/en-...
Share