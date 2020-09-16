Vidyard for Mobile

discussion
No reviews yet
Tina McAuley
MakerProduct Marketer at Vidyard
We’re really excited about the launch of iOS and Android apps for Vidyard! They make it easy to keep communications going even when you’re away from your desk, or if you want to add some variety to your videos by changing your virtual background for a real background. Here are a few reasons that people love using Vidyard on mobile: - It's easy to use the mobile app to record a project overview, behind-the-scenes tour, product or process demo, timely message while on-site, or something else. - The Vidyard mobile app is the easiest way to record and text a video to someone without a lot of cumbersome steps—and no need to worry about whether the recipient will be able to view it. Find out right away when they watch it. All from your phone. - You can easily access your existing library of video content and send it right from your phone with the Vidyard mobile app - wherever you are. It's also easy to upload a video that you created on your mobile phone into your video library.
Fantastic app, I use it ALL the time! Specifically if I want to mix up my background and have a twist to my outreach. It's great for post-meeting videos!
