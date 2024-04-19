Launches
Vidnoz AI 2.8
Vidnoz AI 2.8
100% Free Synthesia Alternative with Video Translation
①600+ AI avatars, 470+AI voices, 700+ video templates are 100% FREE to use. ②A dual-avatar conversation mode was launched now! ③13M+ stickers & 50M+ Freepik images are available now.
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Vidnoz AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Unsplash
14,824 upvotes
We use Unsplash images to build the Vidnoz image library.
Pexels
18,572 upvotes
We use Pexels videos to build the Vidnoz videos library.
Freepik
4,212 upvotes
We use Freepik images to build the Vidnoz image library.
Vidnoz AI
Generate Professional AI Videos from Text in Minutes
Vidnoz AI 2.8 by
Vidnoz AI
Jesse Turner
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Jesse Turner
. Featured on April 20th, 2024.
Vidnoz AI
4.9/5 ★
by 56 users. It first launched on September 26th, 2023.
