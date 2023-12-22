Products
VideoPoet
VideoPoet
A large language model for zero-shot video generation
VideoPoet is a simple modeling method that can convert any autoregressive language model or large language model (LLM) into a high-quality video generator.
About this launch
VideoPoet
A large language model for zero-shot video generation
VideoPoet by
VideoPoet
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Featured on December 23rd, 2023.
VideoPoet
is not rated yet. This is VideoPoet 's first launch.
