Video Templates By VEED.IO
Sabba Keynejad
Maker
Hello Product hunt! So today is the day we launch video templates! We have been working hard months to get this feature live and are so pleased it is finally here. Today I will be in the comments all day creating new templates upon your request. Just drop me a link to the style you are looking for and I will be my best to add it to our site a few hours later. And as always, your feedback is welcome, you can reach me here or my email is s@veed.io
Maker
Super intuitive product and very helpful / supportive team. Even their content is super useful! 10/10 for simple edits and these templates give me "Canva for video" vibes. NICE!
Lookin' good guys! Templates are great. Did find a couple of responsiveness issues with the site (on Safari 13.0) at least. Also, there's a couple of language mistakes on the site. Feel free to reach out if you need any help with that :)
Love the design and structure of the product. Are you thinking of releasing a mobile app? If you market the app as a Video Editing tool for Instagram Stories, I definitely think you’ll gain a huge audience base (especially among the creative community).
