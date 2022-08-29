Products
Video SDK 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
Video SDK 2.0
The world’s most developer-friendly live audio & video SDKs
The easiest way to build powerful live audio & video apps
🛠️ Easy for you to get started with 10x less lines of code.
🦄 Used by 5 unicorns and 100+ startups, at global stage.
🤩 Free 10,000 mins every month, and only pay at scale.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Audio
by
Video SDK
About this launch
Video SDK
Add Google Meet like product, in just a few minutes 🔥
44
reviews
472
followers
Follow for updates
Video SDK 2.0 by
Video SDK
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Audio
. Made by
Arjun Kava
,
Sagar Kava
,
Jatin Savaliya
,
Chintan Sapovadiya
,
Ahmed Bhesaniya
,
Bhumi Salat
,
Nilesh Acharya
,
Yash Chudasama
,
Rajan Surani
and
Isha Bodiwala
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Video SDK
is rated
5/5 ★
by 45 users. It first launched on August 11th, 2021.
Upvotes
363
Comments
243
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#6
