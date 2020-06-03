Video Live Chat for Websites

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Valerio Giajvia
a very useful and effective functiona very useful and effective function
Upvote (1)Share
@valerio_giajvia1 Thanks for you kind words 😊
This makes easier than ever to interact with website visitors :) Great product 👍
@elena_angelucci I know right? looking forward to see our customers using it on daily bases :)
We use Customerly live chat since months and we find it the best customer service tool I've ever tried before. This Video chat adds a top notch skill to it.
@vittoria_micheli we are glad you like it :)
Incredible suite of products, now it's even better. Good job team!
@natalina_di_biagio Thanks 😀
It's the future of live chat!
@nadia_giannuzzi isn't it? Thank you!