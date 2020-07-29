Vibely is the platform to crush your goals together
Accept challenges, ask q’s, and get feedback from others
The extra push you need to get building #MVPchallenge
Any community can achieve their dreams together. Lead your own: vibely.io
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Theresa -- lovely to meet you wonderful people 🙌🏻 2020 is… interesting to say the least. Beat COVID with us! It’s our time to buckle down, focus on progress, and get building. Introducing a special community for just Makers -- our home for PH to hang out, get feedback, and accept exciting challenges together. To kick us off, we’ve created a free 4 Weeks to a MVP Challenge Synchronously build with makers Every week, you’ll check in with your progress Visually track your progress to hold yourself accountable Who’s ready to build? Who knows, you might even find your next co-founder 😉 PS- Our team led growth & product at Asana and will be personally giving feedback in the first Live Feedback Session. You got this Makers! PPS- must give kudos to our hunter Brandon Foo. You rock our socks off.
Vibely is an awesome platform to meet other makers and work together towards your goals. Definitely something I wish I had in the early days of building Polymail and Paragon... super excited to share this with the PH community!
AMAZING platform that breaks social barriers, brings life-changing positivity, and REDEFINES social media! I personally love using Vibely and interacting with the 100+ communities using it 😍
