This is a launch from Deepgram See 8 previous launches

Vibe Coder Talk with AI to build products—in VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf Visit Upvote 74

Karpathy coined the term "vibe coding" to describe creating without going deep into code by just talking to your computer, describing what to build, debugging as you go, and talking it out. Vibecoder let's you do this with a VScode/Cursor/Windsurf extension.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more