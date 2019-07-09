Via by On Deck
Erik Torenberg
Since we launched On Deck a few years ago, our mission has always been to help top talent start or join their next company. A few months ago, we launched On Deck Fellowship, to help people start their next company. (https://medium.com/@beondeck/the...) Now, we’re thrilled to announce a product dedicated to helping people join their next company. We all know that the best hires come through trusted referrals. Via’s hope is to streamline & boost the amount of referrals that people are able to make, and thus the new opportunities candidates are able to find. Let us know if you have feedback and hopefully we can help ya’ll find your next thing, whenever that time is.
First off, thanks to @nickabouzeid for hunting Via! Nick (and @nivo0o0) are making referrals to their portfolio companies alongside 150 investors from Sequoia, Benchmark, LSVP, a16z, General Catalyst, Susa, Box Group, and many more. We’re also grateful to angels like @justinkan, @jonathanswanson, @briannekimmel, and @delk for raising their hands to participate in Via from day 1. On Deck launched 3 years ago on Product Hunt. We're excited to be back on PH sharing our first digital product here today! The team that built Via is @emmalsalinas, @kunalsh23, and of course @eriktorenberg. We’re happy to be here to answer your questions. We’re especially delighted to be here to help you find your next thing!
