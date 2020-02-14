Veed - Translate Video
Automatically translate any video into any language online.
Sabba Keynejad
Hey PH, Sabba here 👋 Today we are launching Translate Video! With this tool, you can make your videos accessible to a global audience by automatically translating your video online. Currently, If you need to translate a video, it can be extremely expensive, time-consuming and hard. Our automated system gives you the ability to translate your content in just a few clicks. As always, we will be on this page all day, working on improvements, bug fixing and implanting feedback. If you have any feedback or just want to say hi, please do! Thanks Sabba
This looks awesome!
