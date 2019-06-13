VEED FIlter Video Online

Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Super simple way of adding a filter to video
None i can think of
what more is there to say!Harry Dry has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Maker
Sabba Keynejad
Hi Yall, Sabba here Today we are launching our video filter tool. Adding filter to your video is a really easy way to make a video look better with little effort. We use professional colour grading techniques and apply LUT's to video. This is commonly used by video editors but we do it via our simple online video editor. And today we are trying something a little different, for the next 10 hours, we are taking and implementing your feedback live. If you have an idea of how we can make our filter tools better, we will work on implementing it right away! THANKS! Sabba
4 UpvotesShare