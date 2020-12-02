VEED API
Add powerful video editing to your application
Corentin Brossault
Everything technical @ Mailmeteor.com
Really impressed by VEED product & team. Congrats on the launch 🚀
Hey all, Sabba from VEED here. After building our online video editor VEED for the last 2 years a lot of people have been asking us if they can use our API to add video editing to their applications. Over the last few months, we have been working hard to make this a reality. The goal is to allow anyone add powerful video capabilities to their app with just a few lines of code. Today we are launching our API, there is still a lot of work to do (and in reality, we are still pushing code as we speak) anyway, check it out and if you like it, we would appreciate an upvote any questions or comments just shoot! Oh, and we are working on an SDK as we speak. This means anyone will be able to put anything from light editing features to a fully blown editor into their app with just a few lines of code. Expect this early next year :) Thank you all so much! Sabba
Does this api allow HTML5 animation to mp4 video? Like here: html5animationtogif.com or omnirender.com
@jaga_deep Hi Jega, transitions and animations will be live in the next few weeks. It is something we have been working on for some time. Both on our main app and also on our API. We are eating our own dog food
@sab8a No I'm talking about recording my own html5 animation from code to mp4 video. Please check out this link here: https://html5animationtogif.com/...
I love those API ☺
This is huge! Congrats on the launch @sab8a I think the docs might be missing some content here https://documentation.veed.io/do...
@sab8a @andycloke We are working on updating this right now. There team where up late last night and we made some last minutes changes 🤟