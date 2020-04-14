Deals
Vectornator X3
Vectornator X3
A full desktop experience on iPad
Design Tools
Today, we are proud to announce the release of Vectornator X3, the UX update. We are bringing a full desktop experience to the iPad. The way we design will never be the same again. Just like the iPad in 2010, the X3 is going to be a game changer.


Anna D'Addario
We’re happy to introduce Cursor Support, Redesigned UI, AR Previews, Light mode and 20+ amazing changes with this update!

