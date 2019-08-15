Vectornator X
Vector graphic design on mobile
Vectornator X is live now! I'm personally very excited about that game-changing graphic design tool — especially that I know how hard the team had worked to make it happen. Passing on the baton to the Vectornator crew who are going to tell more about all the new features and updates ✨
I started working on Vectornator when I was still a kid (10 y.o) because I wanted to create a graphic design tool that anyone could use, regardless of age or experience. Almost a decade later, on August 15, we’re releasing Vectornator X. It’s a significant update; the flagship feature is auto-trace — Vectornator will be the first app where your images can be converted into vectors with a single tap. In the future we will take Vectornator to completely new grounds with real time collaboration. Imagine being able to work with colleagues on the same document in real time. That's just mind blowing. This fall we will also release Vectornator for Mac. I can't tell you how excited we are as a team to change the way design tools work. - Vladimir
Thanks for hunting us, Vlad!
