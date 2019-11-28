Vectornator Pro For Mac
Vector graphic design software for macOS Catalina
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Jean Massad
An amazing product Vectornator Pro For Mac and an even better team @vladimirdanila @anna_d_addario
Upvote (3)Share
Looks promising! Go ahead
Ooooh, I already love this! Way to go, Vectornator Pro For Mac!
I've been waiting for this launch for the longest time - I've heard rumors, but it's nice to see it finally being launched. Very excited to try it out. I'm a biiiiiig fan.