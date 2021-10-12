Vectorly for 1:1 Meetings with Engineers
Get insights, prepared agenda & recommendations 💬 ⭐️ ❤️
👾 Know who needs a 1:1 and why based on Gitlab, Jira, Slack activity
🎯 Focus on topics that matter with questions, analytics, insights for agenda
💡Get courses, mentors, tasks or goals to solve problems, not just discuss them
🎯 Focus on topics that matter with questions, analytics, insights for agenda
💡Get courses, mentors, tasks or goals to solve problems, not just discuss them
Founders on air in Discord 🚀
🎁 30%