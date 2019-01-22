Vector Mockups Library
Free collection of mockups for Sketch, Figma & Photoshop
#3 Product of the DayToday
Vector Mockups Library is a huge collection of presentations mockups.
This library consists of popular devices. With this set you will be able to make your presentation more rich and amazing.
Download and share with your friends!
Reviews
Discussion
Komol KuchkarovMaker@kkuchkarov · KK UI Store
Hello! Each and every designer dreams about having a full set of all well-known device mockups at their disposal to use in their projects and post their work on their Instragram and Dribbble accounts. Trying to find a full set of mockups on the internet is super hard, therefore we have finally combined and created a full collection of vector mockups for all well-known devices. And the best part is, it's all free! Our team is glad that our work will boost your projects to the next level, enjoy! Full Presentation https://mockups.kkuistore.com/ P.S. Thanks @alexanderisora for hunting 😉
Alexander Isora 🦄Hunter@alexanderisora · Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
@kkuchkarov always happy to hunt great design projects! Good luck with the launch, Komol 🙂
