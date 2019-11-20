Discussion
Michal Koor
Hi guys! Imagine everyone without further experience in 3D design can create awesome photorealistic 3D images. We have created Vectary Photon to empower 2D designers who are already creating amazing stuff in the field of graphic design and web design. 3D is another skill in the evolution of a designer. Keeping up with trends and pushing boundaries has never been easier and more approachable. All the glow, reflections, lights, and shadows anyone can get with Vectary Photon renderer is a real game-changer on the quality of the results you can achieve with Vectary. 💪 More info on our blog: https://www.vectary.com/3d-model... Please give us your feedback.
Amazing! this tool gives more power to the designer without complex knowledge. process is easier to control in this way..
@zdenek_borysek Thanks, hope to see your vans design rendered with Vectary Photon soon :)
What kind of pre-rendered templates should we add to Vectary?
Product branding
3D Typography
Device mockups
Abstract scenes
3D UI mockups
Interior
Low poly
Other (write in comments)
This seems like magic! Will love to look more into this!
@randalwalker thanks, let us know what you think!
