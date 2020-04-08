Discussion
Arik Akverdian
Maker
Hey guys, I’m super excited to launch VCV Pages and thank you so much @kevin for hunting us. While we're all self-isolating to help flatten the curve, we still need to run a business and hire new team members. In the current situation, where the whole world is working from home, it’s hard to be on non-stop zoom calls all day long. Especially when you need to find a quiet place from your kids or manage calls in different time zones. We've developed a solution that helps to decrease the number of job interviews by replacing online calls with short recorded video resumes applied on a nice job page. It’s super easy to use - just tell a bot what position you have to fill, and it will create a nice job landing page. Then share the link on social media and get video responses from candidates just like Snapchat stories. No more sharing your email in job posts and getting thousands of irrelevant DMs. And it’s free. Click the link above and check out how it works. I'd love to get your feedback and answer any questions you may have. Be safe, take care of yourself and your loved ones. Cheers, Arik
Great product guys, are you going to have integration with upwork? (for auto posting the job)
Maker
@goldman_artem it works easier - you just add a link to your upwork post and that's it
