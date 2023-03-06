Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vauban Deals
Vauban Deals
The easiest way to launch your VC investing online
Share your deal flow, pool funds from your network, and invest in your startups. We handle everything from a single platform ✅SPV Creation ✅Legal documents ✅KYC/AML ✅Bank Accounts ✅Payments ✅Distributions
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
+5 by
Carta
About this launch
Carta
Equity. Simplified.
Vauban Deals by
Carta
was hunted by
Gabriel shin
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Gabriel shin
,
Jim Burke
and
Andre Lopez
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Carta
is rated
5/5 ★
by 54 users. It first launched on November 16th, 2017.
