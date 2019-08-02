Discussion
Maker
Lucian Boiangiu
Keep your workflow flowing and clean your workspace by hiding inactive apps after a period of time. Set a custom time for each application and Vanish will hide the application if it hasn't been activated for that period of time. You can keep an application visible and disable hiding by clicking the Red Circle button in the menu. --------Features-------- • Hides applications after not being activated for a specified time • Hover over an application in the Menu and set a custom number of seconds until hide timer • Click the red circle for each application to disable hiding and keep that app visible • See all Visible and Hidden apps • Set the Light/Dark appearance theme for the app in the Preferences window • Select from Preset Timer Modes from the main window which are designed for some situations • Reset all timers for all Running apps from the preferences - will set the timers to "10" seconds (default value)
