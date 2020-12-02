Validated ideas

  1. Home
List of 5,000 poorly executed but popular apps

Coming up with innovative ideas is hard and time-consuming.
Instead, you could implement an existing product which already has demand.
This list of 5,000 apps with 100k+ downloads and lower than 3.2 ratings could give you inspiration.
Hi there! This is my first ever info product - a collection of poorly executed ideas. There are more than 5,000 apps (each of them has at least 100k+ downloads and lower than 3.2 ratings) in this list. Why I created this? Because I wanted to start a new project but I didn't have any innovative ideas. So I thought: why not take an existing product and improve it? So I searched and collected (with the help of the technology) more than enough apps for me and all of them are active, but have negative feedbacks.
