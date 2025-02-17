Launches
Vagon Teams
This is a launch from Vagon
See 3 previous launches
Vagon Teams
Future of cloud workstations: easier than Citrix, AWS & AVD
Vagon Teams is a scalable cloud workstation platform for teams that need power, flexibility, and security.
🚀 No complex IT setups, just one-click deployment
⚙️ Flexible resource-controlling
🔒 Activity monitoring and secure environment
Payment Required
Freelance
SaaS
Remote Work
75% Off On Trial 🎉
Meet the team
Vagon Teams by
Vagon
was hunted by
Berk Boz
in
Freelance
,
SaaS
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Serdar Demireren
,
Zahid Sağıroğlu
,
Hasan Can Yaşar
,
Tahsin Kasap
and
Ogün Kırmemiş
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Vagon
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 90 users. It first launched on March 19th, 2020.