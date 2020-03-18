Discussion
9 Reviews
Thanks for the hunt @chrismessina ! Hey Product Hunt Community 👋🏼 🚂 vagon is a personal cloud-computer that is built to help creatives with flexible performance. Architects, CAD designers, video editors, animators, researchers - they all need powerful computers to create things and that’s what we are trying to provide. 🎨 Our goal is to make running graphics software such as Adobe or Autodesk products possible even from a Chromebook or a veteran Macbook Air. 💻 After months and sleepless nights, it’s time to launch our beta. 👩🏽💻👨🏻💻 More features and native apps will come soon. We’d love to hear your feedback and recommendations to make it better! Through our web app, you can 🚂 create your personal vagon computer, ⚙️ install your software, 📁 sync your files, and use it as you use any other computer. It is not for gaming btw. 🎮 🙃 You can access your vagon anywhere - you only need a decent connection and a computer to use it. 🌎 Best! vagon team P.S: Since we are all going through difficult times, we’d like to give some support to all who need to work remotely by giving away free subscriptions for 2 months. Use this code PRODUCTHUNT when you register. If you have a special case just let us know, we’ll try to do our best. 👍
high speed and powerful computer on the cloud. As integrations increase, it will become even more indispensable.
It looks great!
Successful!
I really love love the idea ! Actually , I was wondering why usage of cloud computers has to be so complex. I think you just saw the same problem and get it to business. Congrat and good luck !
