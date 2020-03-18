Log In
Your personal high-performance computer on the cloud

vagon is a personal high-performance computer on the cloud for creative users. It lets you run all graphics software such as Adobe or Autodesk products from any device, anywhere. Boosts any computer with flexible performance.
Thanks for the hunt @chrismessina ! Hey Product Hunt Community 👋🏼 🚂 vagon is a personal cloud-computer that is built to help creatives with flexible performance. Architects, CAD designers, video editors, animators, researchers - they all need powerful computers to create things and that’s what we are trying to provide. 🎨 Our goal is to make running graphics software such as Adobe or Autodesk products possible even from a Chromebook or a veteran Macbook Air. 💻 After months and sleepless nights, it’s time to launch our beta. 👩🏽‍💻👨🏻‍💻 More features and native apps will come soon. We’d love to hear your feedback and recommendations to make it better! Through our web app, you can 🚂 create your personal vagon computer, ⚙️ install your software, 📁 sync your files, and use it as you use any other computer. It is not for gaming btw. 🎮 🙃 You can access your vagon anywhere - you only need a decent connection and a computer to use it. 🌎 Best! vagon team P.S: Since we are all going through difficult times, we’d like to give some support to all who need to work remotely by giving away free subscriptions for 2 months. Use this code PRODUCTHUNT when you register. If you have a special case just let us know, we’ll try to do our best. 👍
high speed and powerful computer on the cloud. As integrations increase, it will become even more indispensable.
@vehbi_emiroglu1 that's the goal! Thanks.
It looks great!
Successful!
I really love love the idea ! Actually , I was wondering why usage of cloud computers has to be so complex. I think you just saw the same problem and get it to business. Congrat and good luck !
