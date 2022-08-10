Products
Home
→
Product
→
UXPin and NPM Integration
UXPin and NPM Integration
Build interactive prototypes that your devs will just love
Use NPM component libraries to accelerate your prototyping with UXPin.
Start designing fully interactive UIs in minutes, not hours. Then devs just copy all they need from the prototype. ✨
No coding skills necessary to start.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Prototyping
by
UXPin
About this launch
UXPin
The full-stack UX design platform:
86
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
UXPin and NPM Integration by
UXPin
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Prototyping
. Made by
Chris Stryjewski
,
Jack Behar
and
Julia Prus
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
UXPin
is rated
5/5 ★
by 78 users. It first launched on November 28th, 2013.
Upvotes
23
Comments
10
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#79
