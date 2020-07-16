  1. Home
UVMask

Real-Time UV-C Filtration & Sterilization Face Mask

The anti-pollution, antiviral face mask that filters and purifies the air you breathe from dust, pathogens, and allergens (like pollen & leaf particulates) 100x smaller than a grain of flour. Inactivate 99.99% of all airborne pathogens with active UV-C lights.
UV Mask is the world's first antiviral face mask with an active UV-C sterilization for 99.99% clean airHere's a classic example of necessity being the mother of invention. Mask design has seen such blitzscaled innovation in the past couple of months, it's truly remarkable how designers, engineers, and medical professionals have convened so passionately to tackle this pandemic.
Boz Zou
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Boz here, founder of UM Systems and creator of the UVMask. Excited to be here! We began this project 2 years ago, as the next obvious step in UV-C purification tech. We took our UV sterilization experience from industrial and medical settings, and began developing the most powerful real-time active anti-viral UV-C sterilization face mask. In industrial and medical settings, powerful UV-C lights sterilize large spaces over long periods of time. The challenge here was to create a small, portable device that could purify air faster than you can breathe. UVMask’s core tech lies in its Sterile-Vortex. Filtered air is passed through here, where it is purified by 2 proprietary ultra high intensity UV-C LEDs (2x 25,000μW/cm2). With its 2 onboard rechargeable batteries, it can provide active purification for 6 hours. UVMask also features a FFP2 (the equivalent of NIOSH N95) passive air filter capable of filtering particles 100x smaller than a grain of flour. This includes pollution, pollen, and PM0.3 particles. We didn’t expect this current crisis, but we are glad we developed this in time to help as many people as possible get through it. We hope you’ll join us in creating this ground-breaking clean air technology. I’m happy to answer any questions and gather suggestions.
