Home
→
Product
→
UserStudy
UserStudy
Get deeper insights from users, in hours not weeks
UserStudy is a full-stack platform to help founders, PMs and researchers to do deeper user research, faster. Our tools allow you to conduct usability tests, transcribe and synthesise with the power of AI
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
UX Design
by
UserStudy
About this launch
UserStudy
Get deeper insights from users, in hours not weeks
UserStudy by
UserStudy
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
UX Design
. Made by
Nitin Matiyali
and
Anshul Divakar
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
UserStudy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is UserStudy's first launch.
