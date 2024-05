Contentdrips 472 upvotes

I like how every important SaaS metric is right in front of me. It was so easy to set up everything.

ContentStudio 1,755 upvotes

We track the full customer journey of visitors > signed-up > upgraded users with Usermaven. It helps both our marketing and product teams to get meaningful insights for business growth.

Frill 739 upvotes

Finally, I have user-level and company-level analytics for my SaaS. After trying a bunch of different products, Usermaven stood out.