Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Jane Portman
Hey everyone, and thanks Charlie for hunting us! It’s been a long journey, and we’re incredibly excited to be here on Product Hunt. We started Userlist in 2017 as an alternative to bulky enterprise software, built it into a focused product, and polished it with the feedback & support of early customers. We believe SaaS founders deserve quality tools that make the startup journey simpler & more enjoyable; we hope that Userlist can become such a tool for you. As a team with @benediktdeicke and @clairesuellen, we promise a warm welcome, personal support & lots of materials to fuel your inspiration 💛
UpvoteShare