Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Userlist

Userlist

Customer messaging for your SaaS product

Userlist is a customer messaging tool that helps you onboard and engage your SaaS users after they sign up for your product. It’s much more efficient than building an in-house solution, and way less complex than Intercom and other enterprise tools.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jane Portman
Jane Portman
Maker
Hey everyone, and thanks Charlie for hunting us! It’s been a long journey, and we’re incredibly excited to be here on Product Hunt. We started Userlist in 2017 as an alternative to bulky enterprise software, built it into a focused product, and polished it with the feedback & support of early customers. We believe SaaS founders deserve quality tools that make the startup journey simpler & more enjoyable; we hope that Userlist can become such a tool for you. As a team with @benediktdeicke and @clairesuellen, we promise a warm welcome, personal support & lots of materials to fuel your inspiration 💛
UpvoteShare