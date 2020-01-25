Discussion
1 Review
Daniel Vassallo
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 Userbase is the easiest way to add user accounts and data persistence to your static site. After almost 9 months of preparation, Userbase is ready for use, and I would be honored to have you try it. Some highlight features: - Super simple JavaScript SDK. - User data is end-to-end encrypted. - Predictable pricing. (You won't need a cost calculator.) - 100% open source, MIT licensed. The fastest way to get started is to create a free admin account and follow our Quickstart guide. And if you have any questions, please ask me anything. Thank you! 🙏
