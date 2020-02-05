Discussion
Reeju Datta
Hi PH 👋🏻, I'm Reeju, the Co-Founder of Cashfree. Firstly, thanks a lot @neerajt4 for hunting us 🙏😊 Today, we’re glad to introduce UPI Stack for Businesses💸 by Cashfree We’ve built this stack to provide Indian businesses with a robust platform to collect and disburse UPI payments. What’s UPI you ask? 🤔 Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant real-time payment system ⚡. UPI is offered as a feature by most popular apps including WhatsApp and can be accessed by any smartphone user with a bank account. Due to the ease of use and distribution via popular apps, UPI IDs are being increasingly adopted by consumers and businesses to receive payments 📱. Earlier, people used to share bank accounts, now consumers are increasingly sharing their UPI handles. 📱 Mobile app developers (like game developers, social website platforms, fitness apps) pay commission up to 30% to the app-store platforms if they use their native payment stack. UPI can bring that cost down by 90% 💰 for such in-app payment flows. As such, UPI has established itself as the preferred mode of payments in India. UPI Stack for Businesses💸 by Cashfree allows businesses to use UPI infrastructure for all business payment needs including collections, disbursals and verification. 💸 Availability of all SDKs, APIs and integration methods in a single stack allows developers to speed up implementing ⌛ UPI as a payment mode across devices and use cases. With Cashfree’s ‘UPI Stack for Businesses’ developers can implement the desired payment flow for preferred platforms with minimal integration effort and collect & disburse payments via all UPI based App Here’s what UPI Stack for Businesses💸 by Cashfree offers 👇 Collections ✅UPI payment gateway Accept payments via UPI Apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, etc., with our payment gateway, on a website or mobile app. ✅UPI Payment Link Businesses can generate a payment link that can be shared easily with their customers. ✅UPI QR Code UPI Quick Response (QR) Code is a unique graphics code that helps businesses accept UPI payments when scanned with a UPI app ✅Virtual UPI Addresses for Reconciliation Automatic reconciliation of inbound UPI payments Disbursals ✅Verify UPI ID and Linked Bank Account Number Enter a UPI ID to know if the ID is valid and in the registered name of the payee. ✅Payouts by Cashfree - Automate UPI Payment Disbursals A simple way to send money directly to any number of virtual UPI IDs, in real-time ✅Cashgram by Cashfree - UPI payout links A web link that businesses can use to send money to their user’s preferred payment method -- UPI wallet, Paytm wallet, Amazon Pay wallet, bank account or debit card -- without collecting their account details. Thanks for reading! We’ll be happy to answer any question you might have and we’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback. 😀
@reejudatta All the best! :)
Much needed product.
Great product...
