Home
→
Product
→
Unzip.dev
Ranked #1 for today
Unzip.dev
Developer trends newsletter
Visit
Upvote 29
Promo code
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Discover the latest dev trends through a 5-min intro, one trend at a time. A newsletter with over 2300 busy tech founders that actually find the time to read it. Zero spam, sent once per month: low volume, high quality.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
by
Unzip.dev
About this launch
Unzip.dev
Discover the latest developer trends
0
reviews
32
followers
Follow for updates
Unzip.dev by
Unzip.dev
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Agam More
. Featured on February 5th, 2023.
Unzip.dev
is not rated yet. This is Unzip.dev's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
8
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#210
