  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Unzip.dev
Ranked #1 for today

Unzip.dev

Developer trends newsletter

Free
Discover the latest dev trends through a 5-min intro, one trend at a time. A newsletter with over 2300 busy tech founders that actually find the time to read it. Zero spam, sent once per month: low volume, high quality.
Launched in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Development by
Unzip.dev
About this launch
Unzip.devDiscover the latest developer trends
0
reviews
32
followers
Unzip.dev by
Unzip.dev
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Agam More
. Featured on February 5th, 2023.
Unzip.dev
is not rated yet. This is Unzip.dev's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#210