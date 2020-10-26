Unspam.email
Email spam checker and newsletter heatmap prediction.
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a heat map of your email newsletter.
Andrian Valeanu
Maker
Web designer and indie maker💡. 🇲🇩<->🇪🇸
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 Today I released a free tool that will help you to set up your emails so you can avoid spam folders of subscribers. Another important aspect of this tool is that you can receive information about the accessibility and a heatmap of your email design. Cool, right? 🕵️ The result? → Improve and grow email marketing efforts, email deliverability, and click-rate. — 💌 Main Features - Blacklists - Check if your domain or IP address is blacklisted - Accessibility - Be sure everyone can see and read your emails - Email Preview - See how your email looks on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices - Eye-Tracking Prediction Heat Map - Which zones of your email are invisible? Improve them! ✉️ Other Features - Sender Policy Framework - Domain Keys Identified Mail - DMARC - Reverse DNS - Broken Links & Short URLs - Domain Suffix & Age - List Unsubscribe Headers - HTML Body Best Practices - and more... 🤗 🤯 Free? Yes! Don’t believe it? Register at Unspam.email and verify your email newsletter. 📝 Suggestions We’d love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions!
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
Hey, Is there any limitation of free plan or does any paid plan actually exists?
@nutpanda There are no limitations for registered users. Unregistered users have three checks per day. And... no paid plans!
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
@nutpanda @andrianv Is it in testing now and will we expect an paid plan in future? Also is there an option to automate testing and receive results in my mailbox?
