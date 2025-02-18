Launches
Unsloth
Unsloth
Finetune LLMs 2x faster, 80% less memory
Unsloth could Finetune LLMs (DeepSeek, Llama 3, Mistral, Gemma, Qwen, Phi etc.) 2x faster with up to 80% less memory. Open-source, with free Colab notebooks. Now with reasoning capabilities!
Free
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Unsloth
Finetune LLMs 2x Faster, 80% Less Memory
Unsloth by
Unsloth
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on March 1st, 2025.
Unsloth
is not rated yet. This is Unsloth's first launch.