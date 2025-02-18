Subscribe
Finetune LLMs 2x faster, 80% less memory
Unsloth could Finetune LLMs (DeepSeek, Llama 3, Mistral, Gemma, Qwen, Phi etc.) 2x faster with up to 80% less memory. Open-source, with free Colab notebooks. Now with reasoning capabilities!
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

About this launch
Finetune LLMs 2x Faster, 80% Less Memory
Unsloth by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on March 1st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Unsloth's first launch.