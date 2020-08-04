🎬 Unscreen Pro
Remove Video Background (Full Length, HD)
Discussion
Benjamin Groessing
Maker
Hi product hunt (thanks for hunting us @__tosh)! After we've launched Unscreen earlier this year we've seen the most amazing GIFs creations and received tons of feedback, particularly from video producers and creators, who want to simplify their background keying work. Green screens are fiddly, and rotoscoping is a huge time sink, so we've done our best to simplify the whole process with AI. Today we're proud to release Unscreen Pro featuring: + Full HD resolution – See www.unscreen.com/sample_videos + No length restrictions + MP4 export (preserving framerates and audio tracks) Happy background removing! We're here all day to answer your questions :) Producthunters get 1 free video by signing up (this week only).
