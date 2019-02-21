Unreadit
Unreadit offers selection of curated weekly newsletters with the best Reddit content on a variety of popular topics — it’s the best way to learn and stay up-to-date on your interests.
- Pros:
Stopped spending time browsing on RedditCons:
I like finding the gold comments in a subreddit, and the newsletter only shares posts. I would love if it included some top comments too.
I started using Unreadit around a month ago, after meeting with Fabrizio and Francesco. I really love the concept of the site and the design. Can't wait to see how this evolves!Ferruccio Balestreri has used this product for one month.
Francesco Di LorenzoMaker@frankdilo · Full-stack developer
👋 Hello Product Hunt! We are super-happy to launch Unreadit on Product Hunt today. Unreadit is a selection of weekly newsletters that delivers the best of Reddit in your inbox every week. There are newsletters for all tastes: 🙌 Indie Makers: https://unread.it/n/indie-makers ☀️ Self Improvement: https://unread.it/n/self-improve... 💻 Tech: https://unread.it/n/tech 📊 Entrepreneurship: https://unread.it/n/entrepreneur 🖌 Design https://unread.it/n/design These newsletters surface the best content even from smaller subredditts with a custom algorithm we developed. The other piece of the cake is a lot of manual curation that we use to remove irrelevant content and write intros for each newsletter. This is the first project we develop since going full-time on our side-project and it took 2 weeks from start to finish. We are happy to answer any questions you may have about the technical side, design, monetization, whatever really.
