Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Unreadit

Unreadit

Weekly newsletters with the best Reddit content

get it
#3 Product of the DayToday

Unreadit offers selection of curated weekly newsletters with the best Reddit content on a variety of popular topics — it’s the best way to learn and stay up-to-date on your interests.

Reviews

francesco marassi
Alessia Di Blasi
Ferruccio Balestreri
 +2 reviews
Helpful
  • Ferruccio Balestreri
    Ferruccio BalestreriMaker // Student
    Pros: 

    Stopped spending time browsing on Reddit

    Cons: 

    I like finding the gold comments in a subreddit, and the newsletter only shares posts. I would love if it included some top comments too.

    I started using Unreadit around a month ago, after meeting with Fabrizio and Francesco. I really love the concept of the site and the design. Can't wait to see how this evolves!

    Ferruccio Balestreri has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Makers
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Fabrizio Rinaldi
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Francesco Di LorenzoMaker@frankdilo · Full-stack developer
👋 Hello Product Hunt! We are super-happy to launch Unreadit on Product Hunt today. Unreadit is a selection of weekly newsletters that delivers the best of Reddit in your inbox every week. There are newsletters for all tastes: 🙌 Indie Makers: https://unread.it/n/indie-makers ☀️ Self Improvement: https://unread.it/n/self-improve... 💻 Tech: https://unread.it/n/tech 📊 Entrepreneurship: https://unread.it/n/entrepreneur 🖌 Design https://unread.it/n/design These newsletters surface the best content even from smaller subredditts with a custom algorithm we developed. The other piece of the cake is a lot of manual curation that we use to remove irrelevant content and write intros for each newsletter. This is the first project we develop since going full-time on our side-project and it took 2 weeks from start to finish. We are happy to answer any questions you may have about the technical side, design, monetization, whatever really.
Upvote ·