UniversityDAO
Ranked #7 for today
UniversityDAO
End student debt. Own your university
UniversityDAO is a decentralized autonomous university aiming to end student debt and empower Universities to own their university through the tokenization of the University system.
Launched in
Politics
,
Education
,
Blockchain
by
UniversityDAO
About this launch
UniversityDAO by
UniversityDAO
was hunted by
Talha Khan
in
Politics
,
Education
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Talha Khan
. Featured on June 5th, 2022.
UniversityDAO
is not rated yet. This is UniversityDAO's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#39
