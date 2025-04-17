Launches
Universal Memory MCP
This is a launch from Supermemory
Universal Memory MCP
Your memories, in every LLM you use.
Your memories are in ChatGPT... But nowhere else. Universal Memory MCP makes your memories available to every single LLM. No logins or paywall. One command to set it up.
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Supermemory
ai second brain for all your saved stuff
4.2 out of 5.0
Universal Memory MCP by
Supermemory
was hunted by
Dhravya Shah
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Dhravya Shah
and
Shreyans Jain
. Featured on April 18th, 2025.
Supermemory
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on July 21st, 2024.