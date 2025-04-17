Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Universal Memory MCP
This is a launch from Supermemory
See 1 previous launch
Universal Memory MCP

Universal Memory MCP

Your memories, in every LLM you use.
Your memories are in ChatGPT... But nowhere else. Universal Memory MCP makes your memories available to every single LLM. No logins or paywall. One command to set it up.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Universal Memory MCP gallery image
Universal Memory MCP gallery image
Universal Memory MCP gallery image
Universal Memory MCP gallery image
Universal Memory MCP gallery image
Universal Memory MCP gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Supermemory
Supermemory
ai second brain for all your saved stuff
4.2 out of 5.0
73
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Universal Memory MCP by
Supermemory
was hunted by
Dhravya Shah
in Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Dhravya Shah
and
Shreyans Jain
. Featured on April 18th, 2025.
Supermemory
is rated 4.2/5 by 5 users. It first launched on July 21st, 2024.