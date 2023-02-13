Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Universal Inbox
Universal Inbox
Ranked #7 for today

Service your customers across multiple channels

Free Options
Helpwise's Universal Inbox lets you manage customer queries from multiple channels (e.g. email, voice, chat, SMS, social media) in one place, collaborate with team members, use analytics, automate workflows to reduce workload and improve efficiency.
Launched in Email, Messaging, Customer Communication by
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
2reviews
41
followers
was hunted by
Gaurav Sharma
in Email, Messaging, Customer Communication. Made by
Vibhor Agrawal
,
Mayank Banga
,
Ayush Rastogi
,
Ankita Agarwal
and
Mohib Arshi
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Universal Inbox by Helpwise's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#54