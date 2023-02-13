Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Universal Inbox
Ranked #7 for today
Universal Inbox
Service your customers across multiple channels
Visit
Upvote 40
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Helpwise's Universal Inbox lets you manage customer queries from multiple channels (e.g. email, voice, chat, SMS, social media) in one place, collaborate with team members, use analytics, automate workflows to reduce workload and improve efficiency.
Launched in
Email
,
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
by
Universal Inbox by Helpwise
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Universal Inbox by Helpwise
Service your customers across multiple channels
2
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
Universal Inbox by
Universal Inbox by Helpwise
was hunted by
Gaurav Sharma
in
Email
,
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Vibhor Agrawal
,
Mayank Banga
,
Ayush Rastogi
,
Ankita Agarwal
and
Mohib Arshi
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Universal Inbox by Helpwise
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Universal Inbox by Helpwise's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
12
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#54
Report