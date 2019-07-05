Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → UnitedMasters for iPhone

UnitedMasters for iPhone

Your own record company on your iPhone

UnitedMasters is the easiest way to get your music heard. Download the app and submit your songs to Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and every other major music service in minutes.
UnitedMasters releases iPhone app for DIY cross-service music distributionAlphabet-backed UnitedMasters, the music label distribution startup and record label alternative that offers artists 100 percent ownership of everything they create, launched its iPhone app today. The iPhone app works like the service they used to offer only via the web, giving artists the chance t...
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Cool looking app! What exactly does UnitedMasters do differently for artists compared to the other offerings? Congrats on the launch @jackk
UpvoteShare