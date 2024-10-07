Launches
Unify Plays
The most powerful canvas built to generate pipeline
Plays are the most intelligent, creative, and personalized way to run go-to-market. Unify natively offers intent signals, prospecting, enrichment, AI Agents, and sequencing in one end-to-end Play.
Sales
Email Marketing
Marketing
Unify
Unify
Generate more pipeline with warm outbound
Unify
Nick Abouzeid
Sales
Email Marketing
Marketing
Austin Hughes
Connor Heggie
Mitchell Bregman
Solomon Astley
Sam Waterbury
Fabian Wikström
Rhea Sanger
Anthony Firenzi
Josh Kim
Neema Zarrabian
Shravya Rao
Nikko Wehse
Hyewon Kim
Devin Plumb
Garrett Wolfe
. Featured on October 8th, 2024.
Unify
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 17th, 2024.
