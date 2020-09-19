discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brad Miller
Maker
Tech entrepreneur, CEO of Unicorn Train
🎈
Hi there 👋 I'm the founder and solo dev of Unicorn Train, thanks for checking it out! I've been working on remote dev teams for over 10+ years and have faced the challenges of building a strong remote team culture. In my last company, our remote team of 40+ designers, developers, and support members tried everything to foster a culture that was fun, engaging, encouraging and motivating. To accomplish this, we found the ingredients needed to include: - Public praise for teammates shared for everyone to see. Not hidden in an HR portal that no one logs into. - Fun prizes and incentives to be periodically awarded to top contributors. But fairly distributed so it's not a popularity contest. - Team rituals and recognition that feels authentic. Instead of top-down feedback from managers, let your team decide who the real contributors are. Unicorn Train aims to combine the best of these elements to unlock the secret to building a high-performance culture for your remote team. Read more about our launch here: https://unicorntrain.com/blogs/r...
Share
Upvote (1)