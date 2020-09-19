  1. Home
Team-driven rewards and recognition powered by unicorns 🦄

Build a stronger, more effective team by celebrating top contributors with fun awards, small perks, or bonuses to keep your remote team engaged and motivated. Unicorn Train integrates with your team’s favorite collaboration tools such as Slack and GitHub.
Hi there 👋 I'm the founder and solo dev of Unicorn Train, thanks for checking it out! I've been working on remote dev teams for over 10+ years and have faced the challenges of building a strong remote team culture. In my last company, our remote team of 40+ designers, developers, and support members tried everything to foster a culture that was fun, engaging, encouraging and motivating. To accomplish this, we found the ingredients needed to include: - Public praise for teammates shared for everyone to see. Not hidden in an HR portal that no one logs into. - Fun prizes and incentives to be periodically awarded to top contributors. But fairly distributed so it's not a popularity contest. - Team rituals and recognition that feels authentic. Instead of top-down feedback from managers, let your team decide who the real contributors are. Unicorn Train aims to combine the best of these elements to unlock the secret to building a high-performance culture for your remote team. Read more about our launch here: https://unicorntrain.com/blogs/r...
