Unicorn Platform v3.0

The 3rd version of Unicorn Platform - the landing page builder for startups - is here!
First, thanks for joining our celebration today! We are full of enthusiasm to spend this day like never before.
The changelog includes:
- Realistic device mockups
- Google Sheet integration
- Stripe Integration
- Blogs (beta)
- 301 redirects
- Custom fonts
- Forms builder
- HTML export
- Background images
- Caching and CDN by default for everyone
- Alts for images
- Hundreds and hundreds of little improvements: SEO optimizations, faster page loading, 245+ new emoji.
Unicorn Platform will always remain the user-centric company providing extraordinary support and focusing on demanded features and integrations. Our only mission is to build a perfect product that saves time of a busy maker and gives joy.
There are plenty of new features coming soon. You can vote and comment it in our Trello Roadmap.
We want to this day to become a special day for us and for all Product Hunt community. This is we present you milestones:
We prepared special bonuses and events which be unlocked as our launch is getting more hyping. Let's see how it will go. I believe it is gonna be fun.
Traditionally, the special discount for the Product Hunt community: all new users will get a permanent 33% discount on any plan. The offer will expire tomorrow.
Thanks for your attention! 😘
The 3rd version of Unicorn Platform - the landing page builder for startups - is here!
First, thanks for joining our celebration today! We are full of enthusiasm to spend this day like never before.
The changelog includes:
- Realistic device mockups
- Google Sheet integration
- Stripe Integration
- Blogs (beta)
- 301 redirects
- Custom fonts
- Forms builder
- HTML export
- Background images
- Caching and CDN by default for everyone
- Alts for images
- Hundreds and hundreds of little improvements: SEO optimizations, faster page loading, 245+ new emoji.
Unicorn Platform will always remain the user-centric company providing extraordinary support and focusing on demanded features and integrations. Our only mission is to build a perfect product that saves time of a busy maker and gives joy.
There are plenty of new features coming soon. You can vote and comment it in our Trello Roadmap.
We want to this day to become a special day for us and for all Product Hunt community. This is we present you milestones:
We prepared special bonuses and events which be unlocked as our launch is getting more hyping. Let's see how it will go. I believe it is gonna be fun.Discounts 🎁
Traditionally, the special discount for the Product Hunt community: all new users will get a permanent 33% discount on any plan. The offer will expire tomorrow.Follow the project: Twitter: https://twitter.com/unicornplatform Instagram: https://instagram.com/unicornplatform Changelog: Doc on Notion
Thanks for your attention! 😘