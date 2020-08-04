Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Unicorn Platform v3.0

Unicorn Platform v3.0

ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ simple landing page builder

get it
The new age landing page builder for SaaS, mobile apps, and tech startups.
Creating a website is finally easy! 😇
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Alexander Isora 🦄
Maker

The 3rd version of Unicorn Platform - the landing page builder for startups - is here!

First, thanks for joining our celebration today! We are full of enthusiasm to spend this day like never before.

New in this version:

The changelog includes:

- Realistic device mockups

- Google Sheet integration

- Stripe Integration

- Blogs (beta)

- 301 redirects

- Custom fonts

- Forms builder

- HTML export

- Background images

- Caching and CDN by default for everyone

- Alts for images

- Hundreds and hundreds of little improvements: SEO optimizations, faster page loading, 245+ new emoji.

What is next:

Unicorn Platform will always remain the user-centric company providing extraordinary support and focusing on demanded features and integrations. Our only mission is to build a perfect product that saves time of a busy maker and gives joy.

There are plenty of new features coming soon. You can vote and comment it in our Trello Roadmap.

We want you to enjoy this launch:

We want to this day to become a special day for us and for all Product Hunt community. This is we present you milestones:

We prepared special bonuses and events which be unlocked as our launch is getting more hyping. Let's see how it will go. I believe it is gonna be fun.

Discounts 🎁

Traditionally, the special discount for the Product Hunt community: all new users will get a permanent 33% discount on any plan. The offer will expire tomorrow.

Follow the project: Twitter: https://twitter.com/unicornplatform Instagram: https://instagram.com/unicornplatform Changelog: Doc on Notion

Thanks for your attention! 😘

Upvote (1)Share
Victor Ponamariov
Love these stylish slides! :) Oh you have custom domains, I'm struggling with implementing this feature Congratulations, Unicorn is an example of successful long story product!
UpvoteShare