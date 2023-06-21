Get app
See Unicorn Platform’s 19 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Unicorn Platform AI

Unicorn Platform AI

Simple got even simpler

Free Options
Your favorite landing page builder for indie makers, startups, and SaaS 🍦 Now in AI flavor.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Unicorn Platform
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Unicorn Platform
Unicorn PlatformSexy landing page builder for startups
176reviews
Unicorn Platform AI by
Unicorn Platform
was hunted by
Alexander Isora 🦄
in Design Tools, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Elisei Gubarev
,
Alexander Isora 🦄
and
John Rush
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Unicorn Platform
is rated 4.7/5 by 152 users. It first launched on September 28th, 2018.
Upvotes
79
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-