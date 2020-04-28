  1. Home
  2.  → Unicorn Nest Dataset

Unicorn Nest Dataset

Free dataset of VCs investing in seed and series A+ rounds

We have been collecting data about all available VCs for 20 years. We are sharing the part of this dataset with entrepreneurs for free to help you with fundraising in times of COVID-19.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
24 Reviews5.0/5
Anna Scherbak
Anna Scherbak
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I’m happy to introduce the Unicorn Nest Dataset — one of the fullest datasets of VCs for seed and the following rounds. Our team has been active in fundraising for around 20 years. We’ve been thoroughly collecting all available data about deals on the market and we’ve aggregated all the essential data about funds: industries, average round sizes, exists, etc. in one of the most comprehensive datasets out there that consists of 500,000 cells. 💻 In times of the COVID-19 crisis, we decided to share some elements of our dataset with the startup community for free. We suppose that file will save you dozens of hours that you’d previously spend on searching and collecting information about potential investors. The document consists of two sheets. One sheet provides information about funds, where you can learn which funds invested before, after, or together with your selected fund, see the rankings based on the number of unicorns, exits, average round sizes, sort funds by country. Another sheet gives details about key persons at each of the funds. We hope that this document will help you find your perfect investor. We will be constantly enriching this file, so stay tuned! 🚀 Don’t hesitate to contact us for help or provide your feedback. 🙏 - Anna, Alexander, Denis
Upvote (11)Share
Lucky Buy
Lucky Buy
Amazing 😍
Upvote (3)Share
Nikandr Marhal
Nikandr Marhal
Very nice!
Upvote (3)Share
Alex Riabtsev
Alex Riabtsev
Fantastic job done, team!
Upvote (2)Share