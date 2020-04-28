Discussion
Anna Scherbak
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I’m happy to introduce the Unicorn Nest Dataset — one of the fullest datasets of VCs for seed and the following rounds. Our team has been active in fundraising for around 20 years. We’ve been thoroughly collecting all available data about deals on the market and we’ve aggregated all the essential data about funds: industries, average round sizes, exists, etc. in one of the most comprehensive datasets out there that consists of 500,000 cells. 💻 In times of the COVID-19 crisis, we decided to share some elements of our dataset with the startup community for free. We suppose that file will save you dozens of hours that you’d previously spend on searching and collecting information about potential investors. The document consists of two sheets. One sheet provides information about funds, where you can learn which funds invested before, after, or together with your selected fund, see the rankings based on the number of unicorns, exits, average round sizes, sort funds by country. Another sheet gives details about key persons at each of the funds. We hope that this document will help you find your perfect investor. We will be constantly enriching this file, so stay tuned! 🚀 Don’t hesitate to contact us for help or provide your feedback. 🙏 - Anna, Alexander, Denis
