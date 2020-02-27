Ungrabbed 2.0 🍕

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sasan Aghdasi
Maker
Pro
Hey everyone! 👋 It’s been over a year since Ungrabbed first launched on Product Hunt and a lot has changed. OG subscribers might remember that Ungrabbed started off as a blog, then transitioned to a weekly newsletter, then bi-weekly, to what it is now: a newsletter that sends out two brandable domains a day priced from $75-$225 (and occasionally more for the real gems). I never thought I’d make so many changes to a product before 😅 I’ve been using your feedback over the past year to make what I think is a much better newsletter. My goal was to make good domains more accessible and I think have: since I started, Ungrabbed has sold hundreds of domains to some pretty great makers who’ve used them to launch some pretty great projects. I really appreciate all of the support and thanks for giving me an outlet for my domain obsession 🍕 Sasan
UpvoteShare