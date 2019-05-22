Log InSign up
Free design tools and resources for your projects

Collection of free design tools and resources for makers, developers and designers
Reviews
Helpful
    Pros: 

    It's really great to have a curated directory list of design resources well presented

    Cons: 

    Whan you click on a category, the top list is a sidescrolling list. It doesn't makes the navigation really usable.

    Great product overall, and huge gain of time when I search for inspiration !

Discussion
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I am a maker, designer and developer. One day I decided to stop using chrome and to migrate to opera. Because my bookmarks were a mess and I felt like starting from a clean state I decided not to automatically import them. That day I did a mistake, I realized that I missed most of my design related bookmarks and that at the end they were really useful for any kind of project. I had undervalued them. After this happened I tried to think of a way I could help myself and also other makers, designers or developers. That is why I built undesign: a collection of design resource for people like me! I curated the list myself, so feel free to send your favourites resources! Sandoche
everytime i google for free logo/free something, I get trapped into first making it for 20 mins, and then to download it I need to pay :) gotta check this collection later
@async1983 Thanks Andr, I am happy you like it, if you have additional resources, please send them :)
Very good idea and useful product with already quite some resources. I will start to use it :) Thanks
@etienne0790 Thanks Etienne!
Nice! It's useful even for a PowerPoint presentation! Very good curated list! I'll make sure to bookmark it 😀
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks yeah actually I use these designs for any purpose: websites, apps, icons, branding, poster and even powerpoint presentations!
