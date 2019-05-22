Collection of free design tools and resources for makers, developers and designers
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
It's really great to have a curated directory list of design resources well presented
Whan you click on a category, the top list is a sidescrolling list. It doesn't makes the navigation really usable.
Great product overall, and huge gain of time when I search for inspiration !Gaetan B. has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
SandocheMaker@sandochee · Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I am a maker, designer and developer. One day I decided to stop using chrome and to migrate to opera. Because my bookmarks were a mess and I felt like starting from a clean state I decided not to automatically import them. That day I did a mistake, I realized that I missed most of my design related bookmarks and that at the end they were really useful for any kind of project. I had undervalued them. After this happened I tried to think of a way I could help myself and also other makers, designers or developers. That is why I built undesign: a collection of design resource for people like me! I curated the list myself, so feel free to send your favourites resources! Sandoche
Upvote (4)Share·
Andr Nevar@async1983
everytime i google for free logo/free something, I get trapped into first making it for 20 mins, and then to download it I need to pay :) gotta check this collection later
Upvote (2)Share·
SandocheMaker@sandochee · Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@async1983 Thanks Andr, I am happy you like it, if you have additional resources, please send them :)
Upvote Share·
Etienne@etienne0790
Very good idea and useful product with already quite some resources. I will start to use it :) Thanks
Upvote (1)Share·
SandocheMaker@sandochee · Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@etienne0790 Thanks Etienne!
Upvote Share·
Patricia Mayo@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
Nice! It's useful even for a PowerPoint presentation! Very good curated list! I'll make sure to bookmark it 😀
Upvote (1)Share·
SandocheMaker@sandochee · Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks yeah actually I use these designs for any purpose: websites, apps, icons, branding, poster and even powerpoint presentations!
Upvote Share·